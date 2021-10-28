DURRIVE, ANDRE

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 01:54

Date of Birth: 05/18/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: SR-5 / 65 MILE MARKER NB, LONG KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164584 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007767

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

