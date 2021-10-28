DURRIVE, ANDRE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 01:54
Date of Birth: 05/18/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON
Arrest Location: SR-5 / 65 MILE MARKER NB, LONG KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164584 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007767
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL