DYER, ANTON EVERALD

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 19:53

Date of Birth: 07/07/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1807 BERTHA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.097.1 TRESPASSING

