DYER, FRANCIS JASON

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 17:05

Date of Birth: 12/11/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10843 5 AVE GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 751 73 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087179 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004106

Charges: 3 Felony Count(s) of 836.05 EXTORT 30 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.29.6 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.048.4 AGGRAV STALKING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.07.2a SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER