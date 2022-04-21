DYER, ROBERT ANGELO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 04:06

Date of Birth: 08/12/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: 1124 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

