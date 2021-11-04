EARP, SHANE EVERETT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 16:29
Date of Birth: 08/28/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 2 LIME ST, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: TILE/ CONTRACTOR
Arrest Location: 95231 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: IGNACIO MOLINA - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1
Incident #: MCSO21CAD144896 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF006693
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c3 LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4a BURGL 3 Felony Count(s) of 810.06 BURGL TOOLS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4a BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH