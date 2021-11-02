EARP, SHANE EVERETT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 11:16
Date of Birth: 08/28/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 2 LIME ST, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: TILE/ CONTRACTOR
Arrest Location: 2 LIME ST, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167827 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007950
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3b BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC