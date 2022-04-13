EASTERWOOD, DONOVAN EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 11:07

Date of Birth: 12/02/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3404 RIVER GROVE DR, TAMPA, FL 33610

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062821 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002988

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

