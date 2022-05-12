ELKINS, KAYNAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 01:03

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7 HIGGS LANE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 525 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you