Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 15:00

Date of Birth: 05/20/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF BIG PINE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 30351 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093719 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004371

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

