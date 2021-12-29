ENGLISH, GREGORY JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 12/29/2021 | 00:05

Date of Birth: 07/01/1953 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7024 FALSE RIVER ROAD, OSCAR, LA 70762

Occupation: CONTRACTOR

Arrest Location: 73501 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196078 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009491

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

