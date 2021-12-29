Arrest Date/Time: 12/29/2021 | 11:18

Date of Birth: 07/01/1953 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 97300 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: GIL GONZALEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196287 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009496

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH