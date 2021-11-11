Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 20:10

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 112 PEARL AVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171860 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008205

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you