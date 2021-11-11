Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 20:10
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 112 PEARL AVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171860 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008205
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH