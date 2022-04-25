ESCOBAR PINEDA, JUAN MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/25/2022 | 21:50

Date of Birth: 02/16/1979 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 165 9TH STREET, HIALEAH, FL 33010

Occupation: HANDYMAN

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070493 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003328

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

