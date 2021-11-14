ESPINAL GODOY, ISBEL ELKJAER

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/14/2021 | 05:34
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1271 NW 9TH AVE, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33030
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 12188 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173569 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008289
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD