Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 15:13

Date of Birth: 05/17/1966 Age: 56 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1535 N GOLDENEYE LN, HOMESTEAD, FL 33035

Occupation: CASHIER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 105300 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD101065 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004617

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC

Recommended for you