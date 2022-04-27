ESPINOSA, ALVARO HUMBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 02:08

Date of Birth: 01/11/1968 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8800 141 STREET, MIAMI, FL 33173

Occupation: MANAGER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 88770 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071668 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003404

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION