ESTENSON, LEE DONNEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 14:23

Date of Birth: 09/05/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 56 PALM DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FIELD SUPERVISOR

Arrest Location: 56 PALM DR, BAY POINT

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN ALLEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042750 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002023

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

