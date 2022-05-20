ESTENSON, LEE DONNEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 11:23

Date of Birth: 09/05/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 56 PALM DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FIELD SUPERVISOR

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087158 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004104

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

