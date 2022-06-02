Arrest Date/Time: 06/02/2022 | 16:37

Date of Birth: 04/29/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30 12TH AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MANAGER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 30 12 TH AVE,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096604 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004483

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT