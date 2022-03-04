EVANS, ERVIN JEROME

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 05:40

Date of Birth: 11/10/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: 1010 EMMA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

