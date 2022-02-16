Arrest Date/Time: 02/16/2022 | 13:04

Date of Birth: 02/22/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: , E152810700620, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DONALD STULLKEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD027233 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001309

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH