FAGAN, RYAN STEVEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 02:03

Date of Birth: 09/16/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2540 WEST LAKE BLV, OLIMPIC VALLE, CA 96145

Occupation: FILM MAKER

Arrest Location: 5950 PENINSULAR AV/5 MM GU, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035114 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001656

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 509.151.1 FRAUD-SWINDLE 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY

