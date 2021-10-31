Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 00:13
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 30663 OVERSEAS HWY APT 206, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 240 SOMBRERO BEACH RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: KYLE CHANDLER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166716 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007888
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY