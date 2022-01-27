FARACO, NICOLE LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/27/2022 | 14:32

Date of Birth: 06/26/1994 Age: 27 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 173 DOVE LAKE DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: MARKETING in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 173 DOVE LAKE DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015402 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000728

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

