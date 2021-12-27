FARACO, NICOLE LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 12/26/2021 | 21:14

Date of Birth: 06/26/1994 Age: 27 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 173 DOVE LAKE DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: MARKETING in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 173 DOVE LAKE DRIVE, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194859 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009436

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY