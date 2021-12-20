FASSETT, YVONNE VICTORIA

Arrest Date/Time: 12/20/2021 | 17:32

Date of Birth: 11/20/1956 Age: 65 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 490 CROTON LN, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1 34MM ,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD191806 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009284

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you