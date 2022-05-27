Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 02:27

Date of Birth: 11/20/1956 Age: 65 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 490 CROTON LN, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: DRIVER in BIG PINE

Arrest Location: 490 CROTON LN/31 MM GU, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD091632 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004271

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY

