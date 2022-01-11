FERDINAND, ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 04:12

Date of Birth: 09/17/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 27667 133 PL, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: COOK in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD005656 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000285

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

