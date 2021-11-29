FERNANDEZ-PAZ, DILLAN JORDAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/29/2021 | 14:34

Date of Birth: 05/28/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 20650 124TH PL, MIAMI, FL 33177

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 107500 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180963 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008657

Charges: 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING 2 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 2 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

