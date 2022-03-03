FERNANDEZ, PEDRO ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 10:01

Date of Birth: 11/22/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5537 COLLEGE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

