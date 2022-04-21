FERRER GONZALEZ, YOANDOR

Arrest Date/Time: 04/14/2022 | 21:19

Date of Birth: 11/05/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 14207 48 LN, MIAMI, FL 33175

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 88770 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD063894 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003044

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

