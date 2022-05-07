FIALLO LARA, JOSE CARLOS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 12:38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race:

Address: 184 32 STREET, MIAMI GARDEN, FL 33014

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078350 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003722

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2b TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON