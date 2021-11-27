FINK, LENA MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 00:06

Date of Birth: 09/21/1994 Age: 27 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 747 WEST SHORE DRIVE, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 747 SHORE DR/25 MM OC, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL WATKINS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179692 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008586

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

