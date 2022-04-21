FINLEY, MARK EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 21:41

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1724 SHORT STREET, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70118

Occupation: DIVER in NEW ORLEANS

Arrest Location: 516 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

