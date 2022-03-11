FISCHER, CLIFFORD WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 02:44

Date of Birth: 07/16/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CAR PAINTER

Arrest Location: 13.5MM US1/SB, BIG COPPITT

Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041705 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001973

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

