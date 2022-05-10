FLORES BARRERA, EDGAR

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 20:37

Date of Birth: 05/21/2002 Age: 19 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 389 ANGLER DR, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LANDSCAPING in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 4790 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080006 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003797

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 782.04.2 HOMICIDE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON

