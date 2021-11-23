FLORES GARCIA, JUAN MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 07:17

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 25452 SW 131 ST, MIAMI, FL 33070

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LUIS IBARRA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177848 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008493

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

