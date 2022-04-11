FLOYD, JEFFREY KEVIN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 23:24

Date of Birth: 05/08/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 110 BAHAMA DR, DUCK KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 109TH OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD061371 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002920

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you