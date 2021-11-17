FLYNN, JUSTIN JOSEPH

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 00:07
Date of Birth: 04/03/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W
Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: FISHERMAN
Arrest Location: 6810 FRONT ST, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174908 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008345
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT