FONSECA, FELIPE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/23/2021 | 09:11

Date of Birth: 09/29/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 6840 FRONT ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181902 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008706

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3d BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

