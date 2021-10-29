FOSTER, ALAN ROBERT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 00:15
Date of Birth: 09/17/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 3360 14TH DR, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033
Occupation: BELL MAN in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165662 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007823
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION