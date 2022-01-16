FOY, STEPHANIE WICKWIRE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/16/2022 | 09:18

Date of Birth: 09/26/1961 Age: 60 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY LARGO, FL 33070

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD008818 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000453

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION