Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 03:55

Date of Birth: 08/13/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 103 WAKULLA SPRINGS WAY, ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL 33411

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 8800 BLOCK OF U.S. 1 N/B, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068518 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003241

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you