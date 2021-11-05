Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 18:04
Date of Birth: 04/03/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1405 OCEAN TERR, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 3502 GULFVIEW AVE, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL ONSGARD - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169388 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008065
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 985.101.1c FAILURE TO APPEAR