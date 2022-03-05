FRANCOIS, ANDREW CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 04:20

Date of Birth: 01/17/1986 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5447 HICKORY PARK DR, ANTIOCH, IL 37013

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7009 SHRIMP RD/4.5 MM OC, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037331 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001759

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

