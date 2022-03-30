FRANKLIN, ANTONIO NATHANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/30/2022 | 00:41

Date of Birth: 01/29/1982 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 30605 157TH CT, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: CASHIER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 88521 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053487 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002535

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you