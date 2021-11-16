FREEMAN, JEFFREY ANDREW

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 14:45
Date of Birth: 08/02/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 6412 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: HANDYMAN
Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: FREDDY RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174693 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008332
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION