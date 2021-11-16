FREEMAN, JEFFREY ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 14:45

Date of Birth: 08/02/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6412 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: HANDYMAN

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: FREDDY RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD174693 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008332

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

