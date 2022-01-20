FREY, KEVIN DEANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 01/20/2022 | 00:37

Date of Birth: 09/17/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 28 JEWFISH AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: FRONT DESK in ISLAMORDA

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010799 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000540

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.01.1 CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

