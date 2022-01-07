FULKINSON, ANTHONY JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 12:57

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 518 DOMINO DRIVE, RUSKIN, FL 33570

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003101 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000162

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

