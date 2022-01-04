FULLER, ANTHONY EARL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/04/2022 | 14:24

Date of Birth: 09/22/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 2 HIBISCUS LANE, KEY LARGO, FL 33070

Occupation: LABOR in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: KAY DR / 101.4 MM GU,

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARIO BENEDETTI - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO21CAD125770 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF005699

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 782.07.1 HOMICIDE-NEGLIG MANSL

